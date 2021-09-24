Arunachal: SIT arrests former TV actor for morphing Arunachalee girl’s photo on porn site

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR: Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested Former TV actor and fitness instructor Avinash Verma from UP, on charge of using a morphed picture of a girl belonging from state and being uploaded in the porn site. Police arrested Avinash following a complaint by an Itanagar-based complainant.

Addressing the media at the PHQ here on Thursday, SP (SIT-Crime) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that accused Avinash Verma is the main culprit involved in operating pornographic adult entertainment through his website ‘Desi Masala Board’ by morphing pictures of girls from Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the country.

SP informed, a written complaint was received from a complainant stating that some fake images of an Arunachalee Girl, who happens to be his cousin sister, have been uploaded by a username “Godfather” in the porn site named ‘Desi Masalaboard’.

According to the complaint letter, most of the pictures were taken from the victims Instagram account. This had caused unbearable mental trauma to the victim, and thus she came for redressal of her grievances.

Accordingly, Crime Branch Police Station registered FIR and investigation taken up by Inspector Chapang Lowang,” SP said.

Highlighting the investigation process, Rajbir said that the profile name ‘Godfather’ is the admin of the website https://desimasalaboard.org. Proceeding further to the profile, one can find the email three email ids.

He also said that, the SIT, along with cyber experts, used advanced digital evidence and on the basis of these evidences a Non-Bailable Warrant of Arrest and search warrant was obtained from the Court of CJM Yupia.

After obtaining the Warrant, a four-member SIT team led by Inspector Chapang Lowang, SI Wokim Mungray, Ct.G.L Ray and Ct. Sanjeev Kumar went to the Delhi NCR region and arrested the accused from Exotica Dreamvilla, Gaur City 2, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and brought him to Crime Branch Police Station, (SIT) PHQ Itanagar on transit remand, SP added.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed his ownership of the porn website and also the super moderator named ‘Godfather’ who uploaded the content. The accused has been running the website since 2018. The morphed photographs of the victim were uploaded in Jan 2019.