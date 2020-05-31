Arunachal24 Citizen Reporter- Flood Problems in Lekhi Down Colony by Mahara Rang, Chairman, Lekhi Down Colony.

Lekhi down colony near Naharlagun is newly established colony . It is bifurcated land of Lekhi village. as it is a new colony there for it has not much attention from local MLA as well as from district administration. developmental activities are also not reached in this colony, like drinking water supply, electricity, revision of electorals, house hold survey etc.

Our Lekhi Down colony is under the threat of flood from Dikrang river. If the river took diversion then the whole colony will submerged . at present river water starts entering in the colony. if river water level rise, then we all resident of lekhi colony will face a big disaster. Due to incessant rainfall already seveeral houses inundated in flood water. we the resident of Lekhi down colony will very happy if our local MLA and district administration will take necessary action in this regard.

Watch Video