Crime

Arunachal: Over 226 kg cannabis seized, two arrested

Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar said that the recovery was made after the source engaged by it informed about a huge consignment of cannabis being brought from Kalaktang in West Kameng.....

Last Updated: November 4, 2023
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  The Papum Pare Police has foiled a major cannabis trafficking operation by recovering more than 226 kg cannabis worth lakhs of rupees.

In this connection, the police arrested two persons, including the main supplier, and booked them under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar said that the recovery was made after the source engaged by it informed about a huge consignment of cannabis being brought from Kalaktang in West Kameng district via East Kameng and Pakke Kessang districts in an Assam-registered vehicle on October 31.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting a substantial quantity of cannabis, intended for sale in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Responding to this critical information, a team from Doimukh PS, including SI(P) Tasa Diri, intercepted the vehicle at Hara Hapa, Doimukh. Upon search of the car conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses, a staggering 108.723 kg of suspected cannabis was seized from the possession of one Md Rashidul Islam (23), who hails from Assam’s Udalguri district.

The seized cannabis bags along with the vehicle were confiscated, and the alleged accused person was arrested. Subsequently, he was produced in the court which remanded him for seven days.

During the course of the investigation, the SP said, Islam divulged the identity of the cannabis supplier, leading to the arrest of the main supplier, Phurpa Tashi Langla, a resident of Betchilling village, Kalaktang, West Kameng district.

Another 118 kg of cannabis was seized in this operation, he said. Further informing that the main supplier is a cannabis cultivator, the SP made a fervent appeal to the citizens to not indulge in cannabis farming and instead grow other cash crops like vegetables for their livelihood.

