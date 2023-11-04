Arunachal: Pema Khandu assures grant-in-aid to Sarada Mission Girls’ School Khonsa

KHONSA- Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured government support in the form of grant-in-aid to meet the salary gap of teachers working in Sarada Mission Girls’ School Khonsa.

Attending the Goldne Jubilee celebration of the school here this morning, Khandu while appealing the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission authorities to upgrade the school to higher secondary, assured that all infrastructure needed for the upgradation will be taken care by the state government.

“We are celebrating 50 years of the school. It is the right time for the school to upgrade to higher secondary,” he said.

Khandu, on behalf of the people, expressed gratitude to the pioneers of the Mission, who had ventured into the state to spread education when basic facilities, particularly communication, were a distant dream in the state.

“My respect and gratitude to the first batch of Matajis, teachers and staff of the school, who faced all hardships with a smile just to educate our girls and boys. Today students of this school are serving the state and country in various capacities,” he said.

Khandu also put on record his gratitude to KAA Raja, the then administrative head of Arunachal for having convinced RK Sarada Mission to open school in remote Khonsa.

He also expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Chiefs of Namsang and Borduria for supporting the cause of education and donating 30.88 acres of land for establishment of the school. He said that their (Chiefs’) foresight has benefitted hundreds of kids to become successful in their lives by receiving quality foundation studying in the school.

Emphasizing that schools play a pivotal role in imparting education to children and ensuring their all-round development, Khandu said that the state government is committed to extending every possible support to all organizations like RK Sarada Mission engaged in providing quality education to the children of Arunachal Pradesh.

He observed that people of central and eastern Arunachal were lucky to get Ramakrishna Mission (Aalo in West Siang and Deomali in Tirap) and Sarada Mission (Khonsa) as early as the 70s. He said that these schools have impacted the education of children of central and eastern Arunachal which can be vouched by the large number of officers from the two zones in government departments.

“Not to deny the quality education offered by Ramakrishna Mission and Sarada Mission to children of western Arunachal, we approached the Mission headquarters and today we have a Sarada Mission Girls’ school at Dirang (West Kameng) and a Rama Krishna Mission school at Lumdung, Seppa (East Kameng),” Khandu revealed.

Requesting the Mission authorities to support the state government in rolling out the National Education Policy 2020 in toto in all Ramakrishna Mission and Sarada Mission schools in the state. He informed that the revolutionary policy has to be rolled out in toto across the state by 2030 and for which the state government has prepared a road map and a Task Force is in work.

The celebration was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Education Minister Taba Tedir, PHED Minister Wangki Lowang, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and local MLA-cum-Chief of Borduria Wangling Lowangdong, Pravrajika Anilprana, Secretary, Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, DGP Anand Mohan, Commissioner Education Ankur Garg and others. More than 200 former students also attended the celebration.