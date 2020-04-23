Arunachal: Trader arrested and put behind the bar for over pricing  

Itanagar- Continuing with the drive to check price escalation of essential and packaged commodities in the entire Capital Region, the officials carried out a inspection in Naharlagun Market today. During the course of inspection, a Trader was arrested and put behind the bar for over pricing and for non compliance of DM’s order.

The inspection was led by Talo Potom ADM, including Er Taba Tabin, Assistant Controller (LM & CA), Debia Tana and Tao Tassar both Inspector LMCA, Tadar Akap Vice Chairman APMC and other officials .

The Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom informed that regular checking drives are being conducted to ensure that prices of commodities are not sold above MRPs. Also, the ADM had been carrying out regular checking drives and also attending to complaints of price hike that come through the Facebook page of District Administration.

The DC has further requested the denizens of Capital Complex especially the trading community to cooperate with the Administration and not to try to take undue advantage of the situation.

Also, the officers of DA led by EAC Dakli Gara, CO Dr Geram Jongkey, AMDO T Ekke since day one are trying to reach out to the stranded migrants and those in need of help .As of today, DA has distributed ration items to more than 4500 people throughout Capital Region and has also provided second round of ration to those needy people. DA is also reaching out to stranded students and other needy people through helpline numbers .

The volunteers of Magic Club, WAVE, Humanity First and also Kipa Mangal has been actively accompanying the officers during distribution process.

Smti Kani Nada Malling Secretary General of APWWS has also been actively supporting by distributing self stitched masks and by motivating the youths, volunteers and NGOs whenever possible.