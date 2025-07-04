Arunachal: Chowna Mein Leads Key Development Meet in Namsai, Launches Tai Khamti Language Policy and Ecological Initiatives

NAMSAI- In a significant move aimed at preserving indigenous culture and promoting sustainable development, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a comprehensive development meeting today at the Mini Secretariat in Namsai. The agenda covered cultural preservation, environmental protection, and rural development.

A landmark outcome of the meeting was the finalization of an action plan to introduce the Tai Khamti language as a third language in all government and private schools, as well as in Buddha Viharas across the district. Starting August 16, 2025, the language will be taught from the primary to secondary levels.

Deputy CM Mein emphasized the urgency of the initiative, stating, “The loss of a language often leads to the erosion of rituals, traditions, and cultural identity. Its preservation must be our top priority.” He also directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that the policy is strictly implemented across all private educational institutions.

Also Read- “No Food, No Hope”: Mother Throws Toddler into Teesta River in Jalpaiguri, Rescued by Brave Locals

The Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society (TKHLS) has been entrusted with developing the language primer and training teachers in the Tai Khamti language.

The meeting also focused on key environmental initiatives. A ‘Nadi Utsav’ will be observed on July 8, involving the release of fish fingerlings into rivers and streams to restore freshwater biodiversity. Additionally, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign will be launched district-wide to promote tree plantation and environmental awareness.

To promote cleanliness, one village in each constituency will be adopted as a ‘Cleanliest Village’ Model, emphasizing sanitation, waste management, and hygiene best practices.

Also Read- Heartbreaking Viral Video of Elderly Farmer Couple Sparks Nationwide Outcry

In response to rising drug abuse, the district administration announced plans to intensify preventive measures in coordination with community-based organizations (CBOs). Flying squads will also be deployed to prevent illegal hunting and fishing activities, especially during night hours, to enhance wildlife protection.

The Borbeel Lake Restoration Project was reviewed during the session, with officials instructed to ensure timely completion and long-term ecological sustainability.

The meeting was attended by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa, ZPC Urmila Mancheykun, local ADCs, ZPMs, HoDs, community leaders, monks from the Golden Pagoda and nearby viharas, and members of TKDS, TKSC, TKHLS, and ATKSSU.