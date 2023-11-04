Arunachal: Farmers trained on scientific fish farming techniques

Ziro- A one-day training programme on scientific practices in fish farming to enhance fish production in Arunachal Pradesh was organized by National Fisheries Development Board Northeast Regional Centre, Guwahati in collaboration with the Department of fisheries at Fisheries Recreational Centre, Pare Ami here yesterday.

Fifty farmers participated at the program presided over by officer in charge of the Northeastern Regional Centre Guwahati, ADF Directorate of Fisheries Itanagar, Lower Subansiri District Fisheries Development Officer Liagi Lasa along with other officers from Ziro and interns from NERC Guwahati.

The objective of the training programme was to create awareness among the farmers on the recent advancements made in fisheries and aquaculture technology for increased production of fish and fish seeds. The resource persons dwelt on specific points concerning recurring low productivity and tips to overcome the same.

Earlier, inaugurating the programme, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime pointed out the importance of fisheries and aquaculture in alleviating poverty and development of socio economic condition of the farmers. He also expressed happiness for organizing the program at Ziro and hoped similar training programmes will be organized again for the benefit of fish farmers.