Arunachal: DC Papumpare asked officials to organise “Melas” in interior places

YUPIA- Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare district, Cheechung Chukhu, asked District Agriculture Officer-cum-Member Secretary, APMC to organise ‘Melas’ in interior places of the district and allow selling of only local vegetables, fruits and other products for generating employment and promoting local products, in Melas.

The 2nd Joint Meeting on Weekly Market Regulation was convened on Friday, 3rd November at DC Conference Hall, Yupia in which thorough discussion was made on major issues pertaining to streamlining of business activities of weekly markets and checking gambling activities as well as keeping the surroundings of weekly markets clean.

Arunachal: Month long ‘Seva Maah’ with Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 begins at Doimukh

While chairing the meeting, Cheechung Chukhu, Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare district has asked EE, UD & Housing to design a modality for collection & disposal of garbage from weekly markets.

Taru Gusar, SP Papum Pare told that immediately after the previous meeting, he clearly instructed all the OCs of local police stations to be vigilant and check illegal activities in the weekly markets. He urged local people to cooperate with them and be the eyes and ears of police.

Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer, Papum Pare district has informed that apart from income to its owner and revenue to the government, weekly markets provide various daily used essential commodities at reasonable prices to local people and also give opportunities for selling of local products, however needful measures are to be undertaken for checking the illegal activities and ensuring cleanliness of the surroundings.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu assures grant-in-aid to Sarada Mission Girls’ School Khonsa

After a lengthy discussion with owners of weekly markets, executive members of APPDSU and Doimukh Market Committee, the District Administration has ordered for complete banning of gambling activities and also decided to enforce a one month ‘Rest Period’ starting from Monday, 13th November 2023.

During this period all the weekly market owners have to cooperate with the District Administration and District Police and fulfil the criteria for streamlining the weekly markets like submission of food safety license for all the food vendors, Inner Line Permit details of all the sellers who come from outside the state, mandatorily depute at least 2 volunteers for traffic regulation, deposition of garbage collection fee to the EE, UD & Housing etc.

Arunachal: Farmers trained on scientific fish farming techniques

During this one month ‘Rest Period’, only local people are allowed to sell their local products in the weekly markets and as an incentive, those owners who fulfil all the set criteria may start their markets even before completion of one month period.

ADCs of Kimin and Balijan, SDO Doimukh, OC Doimukh Police Station and other officials from the Departmenst of Agriculture and Trade & Commerce also attended the meeting.