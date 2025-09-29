Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts “Viksit Bharat K Rang Kala K Sang” Program at Jullang Campus

ITANAGAR-   Himalayan University successfully organized the “Viksit Bharat K Rang Kala K Sang” program under the nationwide Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative at its Jullang Campus auditorium.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The program began with a welcome address by Dr. Kasinam Doruk, followed by felicitation of dignitaries and an address from the Registrar, highlighting India’s cultural and developmental journey.

A key attraction was the students’ rangoli and model-making activity, symbolizing cultural heritage and unity.

Dr. Divakaran in his address inspired students to integrate tradition with innovation for national growth, stressing the pivotal role of youth in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Raja Husain, Deputy Dean of Academic Affairs, followed by a group photograph that captured the spirit of creativity and collaboration.

The event reaffirmed Himalayan University’s commitment to holistic education, cultural promotion, and participative nation-building.

