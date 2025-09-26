Arunachal: ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar successfully conducted a three-day training programme on “Sustainable Poultry Husbandry Practices for Enhancing the Livelihood of Tribal Farmers of Arunachal Pradesh” under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) from September 24 to 26.

The programme, held under the guidance of Dr. L. Wangchu, Head, ICAR Basar, was coordinated by Dr. Doni Jini, Scientist (Veterinary Extension Education), who welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of sustainable poultry farming for improving rural livelihoods.

Also Read- 3rd Edition of Live Hand Fishing Inaugurated at Ziro, Adds Charm to Ziro Festival of Music 2025

Addressing the farmers, Dr. Lige Bagra, District Veterinary Officer, Leparada, encouraged adoption of improved technologies to boost production. Technical presentations were delivered by experts:

Doni Jini on scientific management of poultry from Day-Old Chick (DOC) to marketing.

on scientific management of poultry from Day-Old Chick (DOC) to marketing. Patu Khate, Senior Scientist (Plant Breeding) on quality maize production.

on quality maize production. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science) on poultry waste management.

on poultry waste management. R.A. Alone on indigenous trees and shrubs for poultry housing and shading.

on indigenous trees and shrubs for poultry housing and shading. K. Bhagawati, T.O IMD on the effect of weather on poultry production.

Also Read- Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested in Leh Amid Escalating Ladakh Protests, NSA Invoked

As part of practical demonstrations at KVK Bame poultry unit, participating farmers learned hands-on skills. Additionally, 1,000 Vanaraja DOC birds, feed, waterers, feeders, and veterinary medicines were distributed to 24 farmers from Basar, Tirbin, and Daring circles.

Participants expressed gratitude to ICAR AP Centre Basar for the initiative and requested continued cooperation to strengthen tribal farmers’ livelihood opportunities.