BREAKING NEWS: Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested in Leh Amid Escalating Ladakh Protests, NSA Invoked

LEH, LADAKH– In a dramatic escalation of Ladakh’s ongoing unrest, celebrated climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday afternoon under the National Security Act (NSA), just two days after violent protests demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards left four dead and over 90 injured.

The 59-year-old innovator, widely known for his Ice Stupa project and as the inspiration behind the character Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots, was detained around 2:30 PM by a police team led by Ladakh DGP S.S. Jamwal. Wangchuk was minutes away from addressing a press conference in Leh when authorities took him into custody on charges including incitement to mob violence.

Also Read- The Viral Moment of Welcoming PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

His arrest follows Wednesday’s shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) for Sixth Schedule protections and full statehood. The agitation, which began as a peaceful hunger strike, spiraled into chaos with arson, clashes, and curfew. Authorities have since detained at least 50 others, while internet services remain suspended across Leh.

Adding to tensions, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday revoked the FCRA license of Wangchuk’s NGO SECMOL, citing alleged violations in foreign remittances exceeding ₹8 crore. Wangchuk, who had recently ended a 15-day fast, had warned that arresting him would “cause more problems than freeing” him.

Also Read- Himalayan University organised Orientation Program cum Fresher Meet 2025

Political voices across India have condemned the move. Omar Abdullah called it “unfortunate,” On X, hashtags like #FreeSonamWangchuk and #LadakhProtests are trending globally.

As curfew grips Ladakh, questions loom over whether this arrest marks the end of non-violent resistance—or the beginning of a fiercer uprising.