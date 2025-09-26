Arunachal

Arunachal: ‘Ecosphere’ Competition Showcases Innovations for Rural & Community Tourism in Itanagar

ITANAGAR– As part of World Tourism Day 2025, the Department of Tourism today organised a competition titled “Ecosphere” at the State Food Craft Institute (SFCI) near IG Park, Itanagar. The programme encouraged participants to present their ideas on “Innovations for Rural and Community Tourism” through PPTs and models.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Director of Tourism, Bengia Manna Sonam, who urged participants to showcase their concepts with zeal, adding that the best ideas could potentially be developed into policy documents in the future.

SFCI Principal, SS Kar, in his welcome address, highlighted the importance of the competition in nurturing creativity and sustainable tourism strategies.

The competition was judged by Dr. Arindam Chakrabarty (Rajiv Gandhi University), Dr. Millo Yaja (IIT Madras Research Scholar), and Gandhi Darang (Freelance Journalist & Nature Enthusiast).

Also speaking on the occasion were DTO Nuyee Talong and TIO Dani Mamung, while participants from various institutes within ICR, along with individuals, showcased their innovative tourism ideas.

The day-long programme highlighted the importance of community-driven approaches to tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

