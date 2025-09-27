North East

Assam: Hagrama Mohilary Returns to Power with BPF capture 28 Seats in BTC election

This marks an 11-seat gain from 2020, when the party was ousted despite being the single-largest player.

GUWAHATI-  The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has staged a stunning comeback in the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, sweeping 28 out of 40 seats and securing an outright majority. This marks an 11-seat gain from 2020, when the party was ousted despite being the single-largest player.

The incumbent United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), led by Pramod Boro, managed only 7 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell to 5. Congress and independents again drew blanks, continuing their decline in Bodoland politics.

High Voter Turnout, Peaceful Polls

Polling on September 22 across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur saw a 78.42% turnout from 26.58 lakh voters. Tight security and smooth management meant no repolls were required. Of the 40 seats, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), emphasizing the region’s indigenous leadership.

PartySeats WonChange from 2020
BPF28+11
UPPL7-5
BJP5-4
Others (INC, GSP, Independents)0-2

Constituency Highlights

  • Debargaon: BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary staged a strong victory, ensuring his return as Chief Executive Member (CEM).
  • Chirang Duar: Kampa Borgoyari (UPPL) defeated Mohilary in a shock upset, earning the tag of “giant killer.”
  • Goibari: Pramod Boro (UPPL) retained his seat despite overall losses.
  • Bhairabkunda (Udalguri): Veteran leader Rihon Daimari scored a comfortable win for BPF.
  • Baganpara (Baksa): BJP’s Rekharani Das Boro held the party’s ground in a non-ST constituency.
  • Parbatjhora: Mun Mun Brahma (BPF) scraped through by just 327 votes.

Post-Poll Reactions

Celebrations erupted in Kokrajhar as BPF cadres hailed the mandate. Mohilary said the verdict was “a mandate for peace, stability, and development,” pledging investments in infrastructure, jobs, and flood control.

UPPL chief Pramod Boro conceded defeat on X, congratulating rivals while vowing to play a “constructive opposition.” BJP leaders admitted the results were below expectations, with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calling them the outcome of “local dynamics.”

Political Implications

Analysts believe BPF’s majority will reshape the power equation in Assam’s tribal belt, with ripple effects on the 2026 Assembly elections. The outcome ends the UPPL-BJP coalition’s five-year run and re-establishes BPF as the dominant force in Bodoland.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has yet to publish a full constituency-wise breakdown (expected September 28). But observers say issues like unemployment, ST status for tea tribes, and border security likely fueled the pro-BPF swing.

For now, Bodoland heads into a new chapter — one dominated once again by Hagrama Mohilary’s leadership.

