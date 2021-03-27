Arunachal: DNGC students turn confident by British Council course: Dr Khan

ITNAGAR- “As English is not our mother tongue, a 15-day ‘Communicative English Course’ was conducted in Dera Natung Government College to enhance proficiency of students, its principal Dr M Q Khan said in his address to the valedictory function here on Saturday.

The course in various parts, first of its type for the college, was conducted by directorate of higher education in collaboration with Kolkata-based British Council, he said, adding he was very happy with the outcome. English, being literature and a language of employment, needs study with commitment. “Read, write and speak English to have perfection,” he advised the students.

British Council English teachers Urbashi Raha and Shradhanjali Tamang, who conducted the course, expressed their happiness over the tremendous improvement of the students.

DNGC English assistant Prof Yitu Murtem, in her report, said that the course has brought qualitative changes among the participating students.

Terming the course a great opportunity, students Tai Kampung while Bybang Ruby Dui emotionally explained the benefits they derived. Responding to Dui’s question – if the course boosted their self confidence: They shouted loudly ‘Yes’.

This again justifies the common adage “Education begins at womb and ends at tomb’ said senior journalist Pradeep Kumar, in his address.

The college boasts of large number of talented and creative students, he said and suggested to form a literary body to give exposure to them. In response, English assistant Prof-cum-course coordinator Joram Renu informed about such an existing body and assured to activate it.