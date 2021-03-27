Arunachal: Yet Another Boy Drowns in Pare River in Hoj

ITANAGAR ( By Manoj Singh )- In a saddening incident, another boy drowned on Saturday afternoon in Pare River in Hoj.

Doimukh police again received a report of drowning in Pare river from Hoj area on Sarurday’s afternoon at around 1 pm. One boy aged around 18 years from Banderdewa has been reportedly drowned in Pare river near iron bridge point while swimming with his friend. The police sources said.

On receipt of information the team of Doimukh police with NDRF has reached the spot and search operation started . Till late evening the body was not received. The police sources said.

The search operation has been continue during night hours also with the help of light system. Till filing of this report the search was continue and family members, relatives and well-wishers are also looking for body.

Meanwhile, drowning case in Pare river increasing day by day, locals allege lackadaisical attitude of Papum pare district administration and NEEPCO. Appeal state government intervention.

It is still not so late, The papum pare district administration, NEEPCO authority and state government immediately need to chock out a plan and policy to prevent the youth from drowning and save the young children and also able to rescue the drowning cases in Pare rover immediately.