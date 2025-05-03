Arunachal: 49 Youths Trained Under “Hunar Se Rozgar Tak” Program at SFCI

ITANAGAR- The State Food Craft Institute (SFCI), under the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, organized the valedictory function of the “Hunar Se Rozgar Tak” (HSRT) program—Ministry of Tourism’s flagship skill development initiative—at its campus in Itanagar today.

The HSRT program focused on skill training in Front Office Assistance and Food and Beverage Service, aiming to equip local youth with employable skills in the growing hospitality and tourism sector. A total of 49 candidates successfully completed the training.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Taba Tath, Principal of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic, praised the initiative and urged the trainees to make the most of their newly acquired skills to build promising careers. He emphasized the potential of the hospitality sector in generating sustainable employment for the youth of the region.

Mrs Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director of Tourism, highlighted the government’s consistent efforts to empower local youth through skill-based programs. She noted that such initiatives not only enhance employability but also contribute to the overall development of the tourism industry in Arunachal Pradesh.

In his welcome address, Mr. S. S. Kar, Principal of SFCI, congratulated the successful trainees and commended the efforts of faculty and staff in delivering quality training. He reiterated the institute’s commitment to creating a skilled workforce aligned with industry needs.

During the ceremony, certificates were distributed to all 49 successful candidates. Notably, eight trainees have already secured jobs in various hotels and hospitality establishments, and several others are in the process of being placed.

Expressing their gratitude during the function, the trainees appreciated the quality of instruction and hands-on experience they received. They described the program as a life-changing opportunity that has prepared them for real-world challenges.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, along with words of encouragement for the trainees as they embark on their professional journeys in the hospitality industry.