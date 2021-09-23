Arunachal: An injured barn owl rescued from APP Colony, rescuer hands over the owl to Wildlife dept

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT- A resident of APP Colony here has rescued an injured Barn Owl from the colony on Wednesday and informed the rescue and sighting of injured Owl to the youths of the colony who were active in wildlife and forest conservation work.

The youths, Talom Tako and advocate Basant Gogoi who took the Owl to the veterinary for the treatment informed that the bird was actually sighted by one Mrs Yayum Panyang who had found the Owl injured.

Both Tako and Gogoi later informed the wildlife officials about the rescue after which the owl was brought to the division office of the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary and the bird was received by Tasang Taga, DFO, D. Ering WL Sanctuary in the presence of Orin Perme, RFO i/c, Anchalghat Wildlife Range.

While receiving the injured owl, DFO Tasang Taga appreciated the youths who took the pain to treat the injured bird to veterinary and then safely handed it over to the wildlife department. “Such good and loving approach toward wildlife protection and saving the life of an injured bird deserves appreciation from all wildlife lovers”, said Taga.

Taga However, Taga has raised concern over the killing of birds by using Airguns despite the Airgun being made to surrender in the Airgun surrender abhiyan. The bird was injured on its wing due to which the owl was unable to fly. He appealed to all like-minded people, especially the youths, to step in true sense to save and protect wildlife.

Barn-owls (family Tytonidae) are one of the two families of owls, the other being the true owls or typical owls, Strigidae. They are medium to large owls with large heads and characteristic heart-shaped faces.

They have long, strong legs with powerful talons. They also differ from the Strigidae in structural details relating in particular to the sternum and feet. The barn owl is the most widely distributed species of owl in the world and one of the most widespread of all species of birds, being found almost everywhere in the world except for the polar and desert regions, Asia north of the Himalayas, most of Indonesia, and some Pacific Islands.