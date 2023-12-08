Arunachal: APWWS expresses Anguish over Julie Ruchi Lollen Murder Case

ITANAGAR/ AALO- Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society is anguished about the murder of a woman identified as Julie Ruchi Lollen under mysterious circumstances in Aalo. We are dismayed by the rising number of crimes against women in the state, stated Kani Nada Maling, President, APWWS.

“I urge the investigating authority to conduct a thorough and proper investigation, as it is an important step in seeking justice. APWWS is in touch with the family members of the victim and will extend all possible support to them” Maling Said.

Also Read- 24-year-old woman found dead in live-in partner’s home, probe on

We extend our solidarity and support to the families in seeking justice for the deceased. I request the concerned authority to ensure the safety of women and children in the state.

The local people on Wednesday also took out a Candle march demanding justice for Julie Ruchi.

Julie Ruchi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in West Siang district on Monday night.

Aalo Police Station OC Duto Bagra told Julie’s husband, “on Monday night, at around 10:30 pm, came to the police station and claimed that his wife had killed herself.

Also Read- Abductors demand ransom of Rs 1.65 Cr for release of two villagers in Longding

“Immediately, the police team went to the spot and took her to the district hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” the OC told.

Ruchi, who belonged to Shi-Yomi district, was reportedly living with her husband Toni Lollen in the old market area here. While the husband has claimed that she died by suicide, the family members of Ruchi have alleged that she was murdered by Lollen and his first wife, Media report said.

Meanwhile the police have registered an unnatural death case and investigation is going on.