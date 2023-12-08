ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: APWWS expresses Anguish over Julie Ruchi Lollen Murder Case

We are dismayed by the rising number of crimes against women in the state, stated Kani Nada Maling, President, APWWS.

Last Updated: December 8, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: APWWS expresses Anguish over Julie Ruchi Lollen Murder Case

ITANAGAR/ AALO-  Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society  is anguished about the murder of a woman identified as Julie Ruchi Lollen under mysterious circumstances in Aalo. We are dismayed by the rising number of crimes against women in the state, stated Kani Nada Maling, President, APWWS.

“I urge the investigating authority to conduct a thorough and proper investigation, as it is an important step in seeking justice. APWWS is in touch with the family members of the victim and will extend all possible support to them” Maling Said.

Also Read- 24-year-old woman found dead in live-in partner’s home, probe on

We extend our solidarity and support to the families in seeking justice for the deceased. I request the concerned authority to ensure the safety of women and children in the state.

Related Articles

The local people on Wednesday also took out a Candle march demanding justice for Julie Ruchi.

Julie Ruchi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in West Siang district on Monday night.

Aalo Police Station OC Duto Bagra told Julie’s husband, “on Monday night, at around 10:30 pm, came to the police station and claimed that his wife had killed herself.

Also Read- Abductors demand ransom of Rs 1.65 Cr for release of two villagers in Longding

“Immediately, the police team went to the spot and took her to the district hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” the OC told.

Ruchi, who belonged to Shi-Yomi district, was reportedly living with her husband Toni Lollen in the old market area here. While the husband has claimed that she died by suicide, the family members of Ruchi have alleged that she was murdered by Lollen and his first wife, Media report said.

Meanwhile the police  have registered an unnatural death case and investigation is going on.

Tags
Last Updated: December 8, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: West Siang Police arrests two drug peddlers

Arunachal: West Siang Police arrests two drug peddlers

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers including a woman Nabbed With 1.47 gms Of 'Brown Sugar' in Pasighat

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers including a woman Nabbed With 1.47 gms Of ‘Brown Sugar’ in Pasighat

The Itanagar Police on Tuesday arrested four members of a bike lifters gang including the mastermind and seized 35 stolen motorcycles from them.

Arunachal: Bike Lifter Gang Busted In Itanagar, 4 Held, 53 Bikes Recovered

Arunachal: APWWS concern about the repeated instances of child sexual abuse in schools

Arunachal: APWWS concern about the repeated instances of child sexual abuse in schools

Arunachal: School Teacher arrested for raping girl students

Arunachal: School Teacher arrested for raping girl students

Arunachal: Cadre of banned ENNO surrenders before AR in Mio

Arunachal: Cadre of banned ENNO surrenders before AR in Mio

Arunachal: SIC arrested one more in Illegal Teacher Appointments in Longding

Arunachal: SIC arrested one more in Illegal Teacher Appointments in Longding

Arunachal: Namsai Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 17 Lakh; Arrested Two Drug Peddlers

Arunachal: Namsai Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 17 Lakh; Arrested Two Drug Peddlers

Arunachal rape case: Accused warden Yumken Bagra surrenders before court

Arunachal rape case: Accused warden Yumken Bagra surrenders before court

LONGDING-   Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles along with State Police convinced an active cadre of NSCN-IM to surrender before the security forces.

Arunachal: NSCN-IM cadre surrendered before Assam Rifle in Longding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button