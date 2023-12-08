ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurates multi village water supply project

NAMSAI-   A multi village water supply project for Wagunpather-I,II,IV and Mokrun was inaugurated today on 8th Dec’2023 by MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom.

The water supply project has been sanctioned under Jal Jeevan Mission which will cater potable water facility to 170 households @ 55 litres per capita.

The plant is IoT operated which enables automatic pumping as well as supply to distribution network of Wagunpather-II and zonal tanks at Wagunpather-I, IV & Mokrun.

It can be operated through mobile and transmit the gathered datas to the users.  The project was handed over to the Village Water and Sanitation Committee.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that unlike olden days, having supply of treated water in villages would go a long way in making the Village healthy and disease free. Therefore he urged the villagers to inculcate a sense of ownership and take responsibility in maintaining the treatment plant.

He further  inaugurated a community hall at Mokrun village and 10 meters span bridge at Wagun IV village.

Nang Urmila Mancheykhyn ZPC Namsai, C.R.Khampa DC Namsai were also present.

