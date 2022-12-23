Arunachal: Zingnu inaugurates Lift Water Supply at Lathao

NAMSAI- Lift Water Supply at Lathao Administrative Headquarter under Jal Jeevan Mission was inaugurated by MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom in presence of ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC Namsai C. R. Khampa amidst huge gathering.

MLA, Namchoom congratulated the denizens and advised the community to take ownership of the unit for proper maintenance and for sustaining the property. He also visited houses of beneficiaries to inspect and ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at Tisu Village, in Namsai

ZPC also spoke on the event and lauded the department for successfully setting up the unit. She urged all to inculcate in themselves the sense of ownership of all Govt. properties for sustainability.

DC Namsai asserted that clean water is the basis to a healthy life and keeps diseases away. He urged all to share responsibility in the management of the asset.

Also Read- DISHA held at Namsai

With a tank capacity of 70KL, the project will cater to two villages providing potable drinking water to 104 households, schools, anganwadi centres and community toilets covering a population of 859.

First of its kind in the state, this project can be operated through mobile on real time monitoring and is designed for sustaining 30 years of lifespan.

During the event, the ownership of the unit was handed over to the Village Water and Sanitation Committee and an operator was appointed to regulate the water supply.