North East

Sikkim: 16 soldiers Die after Army Truck met with an Accident

December 23, 2022
GANGTOK-    In a tragic road accident, involving an Army Truck on 23 December 2022 at Zema, North Sikkim, sixteen Brave soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Expressing grief over the accident, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment.” My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

