Sikkim: 16 soldiers Die after Army Truck met with an Accident

GANGTOK- In a tragic road accident, involving an Army Truck on 23 December 2022 at Zema, North Sikkim, sixteen Brave soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives.

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said in a statement that ‘on 23 December 2022, an army truck met with an accident in Zema, North Sikkim. In this tragic road accident, 16 soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives.

Regarding the accident, the army said that the ‘accidental vehicle was part of a convoy of three vehicles, which moved from Chatan towards Thangu in the morning. On its way to zema, the vehicle skidded at a sharp turn and fell into a gorge below. A rescue operation was immediately launched after the accident and four injured soldiers were airlifted.

The same Indian Army further said that ‘unfortunately, three junior commissioned officers and 13 soldiers were martyred in the accident. Indian Army stands with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. North Sikkim is a very dangerous area. This area is completely covered with snow these days.

Expressing grief over the accident, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment.” My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.