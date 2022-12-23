ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 22 gaon buras from Pistana participate in Ziro Darshan

December 23, 2022
ZIRO:  22 gaon buras from neighbouring Pistana circle of Ziro-II area toured Ziro valley as part of the ongoing Ziro Darshan Programme (ZDP) initiated by Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner here today.

During the third round of the ZDP, the GB’s took a round of  the Apatani villages, visited the famous water conservation sites of Siikhey and Seeh lakes where they enjoyed boating facility at Seeh lake and visited the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) office. It is worth mentioning that DGBBA office had been established on 6th of this month for the first time in the state to ease the job of the GB’s in discharging their duties.

Records of any kind of documents issued by GB’s for issue of ST, PRC or any other certificate is entered in the register and maintained at the office. This is intended to bring transparency and credibility in their works while also helping some of the less knowledgeable GB’s in carrying out their duties smoothly.

The GB’s also visited the Subansiri Sadan, the official residence of Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner and interacted with DC Bamin Nime who also hosted a lunch for them. The DC urged them to carry out their duties sincerely and diligently without fear or favour. He also appealed them to help and assist the medical, education and other line departments in upkeeping their public infrastructures at their respective villages and circles.

Later in the afternoon, the GB’s visited the District Secretariat where circle officer Amina Nabam showed them around the District Secretariat and briefed them on the new guidelines for issue of Scheduled Tribe certificates.

The first round of ZDP was undertaken on 5th of this month where 10 gaon buras and 8 gaon buris from Yachuli circle visited the Dist.Hq while during the 2nd  ZDP, final semester students of District Institute of Educational Training (DIET) Yachuli had availed the facility.

Tags
