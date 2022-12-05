Arunachal: Ziro Darshan programme gets kickstarts

ZIRO- The first leg of the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner conceptualized ‘Ziro Darshan Programme’ was kickstarted with visit of Nyishi gaon buras and buris from neighbouring Yachuli circle to Ziro, the District headquarters here today.

The first batch of 10 gaon buras and 8 gaon buris from Yachuli circle visited the Dist.Hq and were taken around Ziro to see the latest developments happening there. They were shown and made acquainted with the places of tourist interests including that of Siikhey Lake, Kasa Resort, Free-Range Poultry Farm, Seeh Lake and taken a tour of all the Apatani villages.

The team visited the District Secretariat where Additional Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, Extra Assistant Commissioner Tame Yajum and Circle Officer Khoda Jailyang met and interacted with them. The officials briefed them about the appointment procedure of GB’s, their powers and functions, and their expected roles in settling village level disputes.

Later, the team was invited for a lunch at DC bungalow Subansiri Sadan where the DC had an interactive meeting with them.

DC Bamin Nime sought the help of the men in red to help the concerned departments in smooth running of the schools, primary and community health centers in their respective jurisdictions. The DC also urged them to sensitize the villagers on sustainable development and conservation of water and forest. He narrated the ongoing successful Air Gun Surrender Abhiyaan campaign and appealed them to sensitize their fellow villagers to partake in this campaign to save their depleting wild life specially of the Abotani belts.

The visiting men in red team thanked the DC for coming up with this noble idea of Ziro Darshan Programme organized for the first time by a DC of Lower Subansiri district. ‘We are immensely grateful to our local, humble and down to earth DC sir who facilitated our visit to important and landmark places of our Dist. Hq. We have learnt a lot from our neighbour and we will carry back our memories to our places’, they voiced.

The Ziro Darshan Programme is the initiative of Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime who also hails from the same District. The district is inhabited by two major tribes of Nyishi and Apatani. With an aim to forge and foster better relations and augment the spirit of peaceful co-existence between the two tribes, the DC had conceptualized the Ziro Darshan Programme wherein selected key persons from Ziro-II areas like the GB’s and students could be facilitated to visit Dist.Hq. Ziro, interact with their neighbours and see the various progresses taking place at the Dist.Hq.

The DC had arranged a medium sized bus for the team’s Ziro Darshan trip. The second leg of the trip would also be conducted soon according to the DC.(DIPRO).