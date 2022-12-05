Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags-off BRUTE 2.0

BASAR– Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein flagged off the Basar Running Ultra-Trail Experience 2022 (BRUTE 2.0) from the Gori Field, Basar at 6:00 AM this morning.

While addressing the participants, Mein lauded the initiative of Gumin Rego Kilaju (GRK) for their initiative and innovativeness towards conservation of natural resources and maintenance of ecosystem.

While extending his best wishes to the participants in the Ultra-Trail Running event, he informed that BRUTE has been initiated to promote Likabali-Basar-Mechuka tourist circuit, to encourage healthy life by maintaining fitness and to fight against the drug abuse.

He said that with so much of tourism potential in the district and hospitable people, Basar will surely become a tourist hub once the highway along Likabali-Basar-Aaalo and Mechukah is completed.

He further said that BRUTE is becoming popular day by day and it will surely grow into a big event in days to come. He assured support from the State Govt for conduct of next editions of BRUTE.

He appealed to the participants from other State to carry good memories from the State and spread the positive message when they go back to their home place.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Mama Natung and MLAs – Gokar Basar and Nyamar Karbak also participated in Basar Running Ultra-Trail Experience 2022 in 5 km category.

BRUTE 2.0 has four categories viz., 5 km, 10 km, 30 km and 60 km and over 100 runners from other states including a 60-yr-old man from Assam was also participating in BRUTE 2.0.

Mein also visited the plastic free village, Gori Erku (Gori-II) Village after the flagging-off. After inspection of the village, he declared the village a plastic free village and also administered pledge to say ‘NO’ to single use plastic items.

He said that GRK in a most convincing and in commanding way with an affection has successfully motivated the local populace towards conservation of natural resources, cleanliness and inculcated civic sense for a plastic free village.

He said that it is an example for others to be replicated and such good things should travel to other parts of the State and should be adopted by all.

Mein also visited Hi river to have the glimpse of fresh water fish conservation and also released fish seedlings to the river.

On Sunday, Mein also visited EB Project a model composite project of water, forest & wildlife conservation, sustainable agriculture and ecotourism by Egam Basar, Head of State Horticulture Research & Development Institute. It is based on the scientific method to rejuvenate the drying rivers through integrated spring shed development.

He also sponsored a local unemployed youth a fish pond at Soi village and released fresh water fish seedlings to the pond.