ADVERTISMENT
National

After AIIMS, Hackers targetting ICMR website, 6000 hacking attempts in 24 hrs

The matter of hacking the servers of Delhi AIIMS was not resolved yet that cyber hackers have now started attacking the website of ICMR.

December 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
After AIIMS, Hackers targetting ICMR website, 6000 hacking attempts in 24 hrs

NEW DELHI- After AIIMS, cyber attackers have now started targeting the websites of Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR. According to media report, on November 30, cyber hackers tried to attack the website of ICMR i.e. Indian Council of Medical Research more than 6000 times in a span of 24 hours. .

These attacks on ICMR’s website were carried out from Hong Kong-based blacklisted IP address 103.152.220.133, Money Control reported. However, the cyber attackers were blocked and could not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The NIC officer said that we have alerted the team about this. If there were some flaws in the firewall (a security system to protect the firewall system from viruses), then hackers could succeed in breaking the security of the website.

Meanwhile, ICMR officials refused to comment on the matter. According to the official, NIC has asked government organizations to keep the firewall updated. He said, ‘The guidelines of NIC have to be followed regularly. Government organizations have been advised to update the security patch of the operating system. The official said that since 2020, cyber attacks on the website of the health organization have increased.

Related Articles

Significantly, the server of Delhi AIIMS was hacked in the past. The cyber breach in AIIMS was detected on Wednesday morning. It is feared that the data of about 3-4 crore patients may be affected due to the breach. The patient care services in the emergency unit, out-patients, admitted patients and laboratory section are being managed paper-wise due to the server down, sources said.

Tags
December 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Pema Khandu attends Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sera Jey Secondary School's affiliation with CBSE

Pema Khandu attends Silver Jubilee celebrations of Sera Jey Secondary School’s affiliation with CBSE

October 21, 2022
What is a new pension scheme, and how is it different from the old one?

What is a new pension scheme, and how is it different from the old one?

October 21, 2022
Pema Khandu today launches the BA Honours programme at Sera Jey Monastic University for Advanced Buddhist Studies and Practice, in Karnataka,

Pema Khandu today launches the BA Honours programme at Sera Jey Monastic University for Advanced Buddhist Studies and Practice, in Karnataka,

October 21, 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav Passes Away at 82

October 10, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh’s First IP Officer Robin Hibu’s Biography launched

Arunachal Pradesh’s First IP Officer Robin Hibu’s Biography launched

October 2, 2022
Jharkhand: Villagers Black Teacher’s Face For ‘Showing Porn To Girls'

Jharkhand: Villagers Black Teacher’s Face For ‘Showing Porn To Girls’

September 30, 2022
Himachal: 7 killed, 10 injured, after Tourist tempo falls into gorge

Himachal: 7 killed, 10 injured, after Tourist tempo falls into gorge

September 26, 2022
Bulldozers At Resort Owned By BJP Leader's Son Arrested For Staff's Murder

Bulldozers At Resort Owned By BJP Leader’s Son Arrested For Staff’s Murder

September 24, 2022
Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family

Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family

September 21, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow

Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow

September 19, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button