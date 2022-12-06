Arunachal: Ziro celebrates APLS foundation day

ZIRO- We should strive to promote and popularize our own local languages for posterity of our young generation, said Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime here today.

Inaugurating the 16th foundation day of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society at Hija Govt. Higher Secondary School, Nime cited the examples of literary doyens like late Lummer Dai and Y.D Thongchi who had carved out their names in Assamese literary world through vernacular writings. ‘We should also endeavor to project, promote and popular our own local dialects through our literary works’, he appealed.

Congratulating the winners of poetry and short-story writing competitions, the DC informed he was a voracious reader of all forms of literature and advised the students to follow the principles of vocal for local, dignity of labour and environment-friendly attitude.

Guest of honour and DIPRO Ziro Gyati Kacho advised the students to focus on creative and positive writings which would have positive social ramifications for the society at large. He further suggested the APLS to come out with authenticated books on local history of the District that could be used as a reference book by all including the visiting tourists who sometimes tend to project distorted history of the district in absence of authentic local history books.

While narrating the history of growth and development of APLS in the state, president APLS Ziro unit Dr.Hage Tabio informed that APLS had been founded in 2006 by literary luminary Y.D Thongchi and Ziro branch had been extended in 2018. He further explained that APLS was a platform to uplift and encourage the young, budding and senior citizens to promote their writing pursuits be it literature or poetry.

In his welcome address, APLS Ziro general secretary Taku Nanio informed that competitions in poetry and short story writings were conducted for higher secondary level students of the valley to commemorate the day.

APLS Ziro advisory members and senior citizens Liagi Miri and Dr.Tage Tada also presented short-stories on the need of conservation and preservation of wild life in the valley.

In the poetry section, Taku P.Anya won the first prize for her poem ‘Life is so beautiful’ while Teli Yeti won the first prize in short story writing category for her story on ‘Life of non-living things’.