Arunachal: Divisional Commissioner (Central) HQ will be established at Pagi- CM

BASAR- As per a recent decision of the State Cabinet, for ease of governance and to provide easy access to government services, the Divisional Commissioner (Central) headquarters will be established at Pagi in Basar circle of Leparada district. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while inaugurating the BASCON 5.0 today, handed over the official notification to this effect to local legislator Gokar Basar and Deputy Commissioner Mamta Riba.

The Divisional Commissioner (Central) will have administrative jurisdiction over Leparada, Shi Yomi, Lower Siang, Upper Subansiri and West Siang districts. Two Divisional Commissioner offices – one each for Eastern and Western zones are already functional at Namsai and Yachuli respectively.

Congratulating the people, Khandu said that it was a long pending request of the representatives and community based organizations of all the above mentioned five districts, which the Cabinet approved in a recent sitting and notification issues on November 25, 2022.

“We are committed to take governance as closer to the people as possible. With the Divisional Commissioner’s office at Basar, reaching Itanagar for all administrative purposes will longer remain a burden,” he said.

Affirming that his government is not confined to announcements, Khandu assured that soon he would return to lay the foundation stone of the Commissionerate and personally ensure timely creation of all requisite infrastructure.

“I am glad to know that people have already earmarked a suitable plot of land for the purpose and even agreed to donate the same free of cost,” he remarked.

Khandu complimented Gumin Rigo Kilaju (GRK), a community initiated movement, for successfully organizing the Basar Confluence festival, popularly termed as BASCON, every year.

“The BASCON festival is a celebration of contemporary as well as traditional and folk art, a showcase of the unique culture of the Galo tribe through traditional dance and music, it is a festival of tribal food and tribal sports and our connect with Mother Nature,” he said.

Emphasizing on conservation of environment and the rich bio diversity of the region, Khandu said celebration of BASCON is a perfect platform to spread the message.

He said that conservation model and development model, powered by energy and vision of GRK should become a role model not only for the state but for the world.

“GRK led initiative like BASCON, and other conservation based development methods has led to sustainable growth. The state government will extend support to all such initiatives wherever required. Our doors are always open for organizations like GRK and events like BRUTE,” Khandu said.

Foreseeing a tremendous growth in tourism industry in the region, especially with events like BASCON and BRUTE, Khandu encouraged people to establish home stays. He also called upon businessmen of the area to invest in establishing well equipped hotels and tie up with reputed hotel chains.

“Connectivity is the only issue. I assure that I will personally review and monitor the under construction Likabali-Basar road and ensure no more delay and is completed as soon as possible,” he said.

The Chief Minister on Monday, inaugurated several development projects at Basar including water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission in several villages of Leparada, a Circle Office building at Sago and PMGSY roads.

He also held a review meeting with heads of departments to monitor implementation of state and central flagships programs in the district. Discussing on development issues, Khandu exhorted the officials to ensure speedy implementation of all schemes.

Minister of Forests and Environment Mama Natung accompanied the Chief Minister. Present on the occasions were local MLA Gokar Basar, DC Mamta Riba and SP PN Thungdok.