Arunachal: AYA celebrate Youth Raising Day

ZIRO- The 7th Youth Raising Day-cum-51st death anniversary of martyr Mihin Bagang was observed in a befitting way here today.

Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime along with members of Apatani Youth Association (AYA) led by president Tapi Mali and general secretary Nani Tangu, members of mihin family society, officials of the school and students of Mihin Bagang Government Secondary School Hapoli paid floral tributes to the martyr.

The youth raising day is celebrated annually to commemorate the death anniversary of martyr Mihin Bagang who had sacrificed his life during 1971 Indo-Pak war under operation Cactus-Lily.

Later during the day, a warm reception was also accorded to the cultural team of Apatani Youth Association by DC at Subansiri Sadan. The cultural team had arrived back today after representing Arunachal Pradesh at the International Southeast Asia Cultural Confluence-2022 held at Guwahati from 3rd to 5th Dec 2022 last.