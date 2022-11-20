ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang entered Guinness Book of World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

Chief Minister Pema Khandu blew the whistle at 6.30 am to start the proceedings of helmet formation. By 8 am the helmet sentence formation was completed.

November 20, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: Tawang entered Guinness Book of World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

TAWANG-  Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh today entered the Guinness Book of World Records by forming the largest helmet sentence to highlight the importance of road safety, especially in the mountains. A total number of 2350 helmets were used to form the sentence ‘Jai Hind’ here this morning at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu blew the whistle at 6.30 am to start the proceedings of helmet formation. By 8 am the helmet sentence formation was completed, with Khandu along with MLAs of Tawang and West Kameng districts leading to place the helmets according to the formation.

Arunachal Pradesh entered Guinness Book of World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

The event titled ‘Lakshya’ – to create awareness on road safety by making the world record – was organized by Amazing Namaste Foundation in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Related Articles

Khandu and Atul Kulkarni, Chairman of the Amazing Namaste Foundation, jointly received the Certificate of Confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records representative, Swapnil Dangorikar.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said that awareness on road safety measures and adherence to traffic rules have become all the more important with improved roads in the hills.

“People, especially youths riding bikes, tend to drive faster and faster on good roads. It has been found that over-speeding is the major cause of accidents on our roads here. Therefore, this event and the creation of a world record would draw attention of the people towards road safety and mandatory use of helmets while riding two-wheelers,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh entered Guinness Book of World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

A survey carried out by the Government indicates that about 1.5 lakh precious lives are lost annually in road accidents in India. With the improvement in road network and quality and better vehicles, there is a need to create awareness among the riders, drivers and general public to follow traffic discipline as well as driving protocols.

“Making it to the Guinness Book of World Records with ‘Jai Hind’ formed with the largest number of helmets, is not only a message to people of Arunachal but from all over India who come visiting our mountainous state and get carried away by the natural beauty and quality of roads. Follow traffic rules and use helmets,” Khandu added.

Arunachal Pradesh entered Guinness Book of World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

To mark the event and create awareness on road safety, a bike rally was also organized that started from the famous Tawang Monastery and culminated at the stadium via the Maratha Ground here. The bike rally comprising of about 200 riders from various parts of the state and CRPF personnel was joined by Khandu. He later handed over souvenirs to the bikers appreciating their participation and contributing in creating awareness on road safety.

The event was also attended by Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi and all four MLAs of West Kameng district – Phurpa Tsering (Dirang), Kumsi Sidisow (Thrizino-Buragaon), Dongru Siongju (Bomdila) and Darjee Wangdi Kharma (Kalaktang) besides officials of the Tawang district administration.

November 20, 2022
0 2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Birth anniversary of Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda celebrated at Lekang

Arunachal: Birth anniversary of Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda celebrated at Lekang

November 15, 2022

Arunachal: Birthday of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda celebrated at Raj Bhavan

November 15, 2022
Hope Arunachal concludes weeklong programme on Galo Community

Hope Arunachal concludes weeklong programme on Galo Community

November 15, 2022
Arunachal: Member Secretary APSLSA visits Sub-Jail at Pasighat

Arunachal: Member Secretary APSLSA visits Sub-Jail at Pasighat

November 15, 2022
Arunachal: PCCF (P & D) visits  D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: PCCF (P & D) visits  D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

November 14, 2022
Arunachal: APLS Members present 19 new literary pieces – poems, articles, book review and stories

Arunachal: APLS Members present 19 new literary pieces – poems, articles, book review and stories

November 13, 2022
Arunachal: Third re-union confluence of VKV Balijan held at Ziro

Arunachal: Third re-union confluence of VKV Balijan held at Ziro

November 13, 2022
Arunachal: 8th Mission Clean Kley River held at Ziro

Arunachal: 8th Mission Clean Kley River held at Ziro

November 13, 2022
Arunachal: 22nd Ziro Bird Walk held

Arunachal: 22nd Ziro Bird Walk held

November 12, 2022
Chowna Mein exhorted the Tai-Khamti Singpho Council (TKSC), the apex organization of Tai-Khamti Singpho Communities to work for the upliftment of the society.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein exhorted TKSC to work for the upliftment of the society

November 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button