Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeastern region: PM Modi

ITANAGAR- While speaking on the occasion of inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeastern region,” adding “ it is expected to make Arunachal Pradesh a power-surplus state and benefit the national grid in terms of stability and integration”.

Modi, who laid the foundation stone of the greenfield airport on February 2019, said that the airport would boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the hilly northeastern state.

Lauding the state government for timely completion of the project, the PM said that his government has ensured timely completion of all the undertaken development projects and praised the commitment of the people for the development of the state. The huge gathering on the day shows effective and timely implementations of government policies and programmes, he stated.

While noting that the Northeast region faced indifference and neglect earlier, he said during NDA govt led by late AB Vajpayee, attention had been given to the region and created a separate ministry for the Northeast, adding that only after 2014, a new chapter of development began. Modi said, “earlier, remote border villages were treated as the last village, but now our government consider the villages in the border areas as the first village of the country”, and as such the development of the Northeast has become a priority for the government.

“Be it tourism or trade, tele-com or textiles, North East gets top priority”, the PM stated, adding further, “be it drone technology or Krishi UDAAN, be it airport connectivity or port connectivity, the government has set the priority of development on North East. Highlighting on development initiatives for North East, he made a mention on the longest bridge in India, the longest railroad bridge, rail line connectivity and construction of highways in the region.

Reiterating his stand on “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas”, Modi said that the double engine government is committed to facilitate ease of living to all the sections of the society and is dedicated to the cause of poor people.

Highlighting on some govt’s flagship programs implemented for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden, he said that farmers are benefiting from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, while under PM Gram Sadak Yojana, 85 per cent of the rural areas are covered and informed that the government is providing insurance cover up to 5 lakhs under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. He also touched upon Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Model Eklavya Schools and the Arunachal Startup policy. Pointing on the Sowbhagya Yojna – electricity for all scheme that started in 2014, the Prime Minister informed that many villages in Arunachal Pradesh got electricity for the first time after independence. In his speech, Modi also advocated on bamboo cultivation, its value addition and marketing.

“The govt is working on mission mode to carry the development forward to every house and village in the state”, Modi informed and highlighted the govt’s efforts to develop all the border villages under the ‘Vibrant Border Village Programme’ which would boost tourism and check migration from border areas. He also informed about a special programme being carried out to connect the youths of the nation with NCC which will instill a feeling to serve the nation apart from providing defence training to them.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister launched a UDAN Coffee-Table book on govt’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN – ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’ with an objective to connect small and medium cities with big cities through air service.

Earlier, soon after his landing at Donyi Polo Airport, the Prime Minister was briefed about the airport and later he took off to Kashi straight after the inaugural programme.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro power station to the nation on the day. The Kameng hydro power station situated in West Kameng district is the largest operating hydro power plant in the North Eastern Region developed with an investment of Rs 8459 crore.

Union MoS Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju, while welcoming the Prime Minister termed the moment as historic. He said that the long felt dream of having own airport has been fulfilled today because of the effort of the PM, adding that “this would further change the development scenario in the state”.

In his speech, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratefulness to the Prime Minister for making the dream project into reality, stating “history is been created and written”. He was optimistic that the increase in flight connectivity would boost up the economic activities and tourism in the state.

Besides, Rijiju and Khandu, Governor Brig.(Dr) B.D Mishra (Rtd), Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia and Doimukh legislator Tana Heli Tara shared the dais with the Prime Minister.

Other highlights of the event included presentation of welcome song “Hamara Arunachal” by RGU students and chanting of prayers seeking divine blessings by Nyishi Nyibus.