Arunachal: 12-hour capital bandh paralyses normal life in Itanagar

The 12-hour capital bandh called All Nyishi Youth Association ( ANYA ) has paralysed normal life in Itanagar and Naharlagun on Friday. Few stray incidents of road blockade, tyre burnt, stone pelting and damage of vehicles has been reported from several part of the capital complex. The bandh was started from 5 am and ended at 5 pm.

The bandh called by ANYA pressing various demands including suspension and arrest of then top officials of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB) who were relieved from their respective posts after APSSB fiasco, and solving inter state boundary issues.

During the bandh the roads of the capital complex including National Highway 415 wore a deserted look as commercial and private vehicles, school and college buses were off the roads. Major business establishments, financial institutions, petrol pumps, shopping mall, markets complex etc remain closed.

Police sources said that around four vehicle were damaged in various parts of capital complex while few protesters have burned tyre to block the road in few place in Itanagar.

However, essential services including ambulance, para military and Magistrate vehicles were exempted from the purview of bandh.

The ISBT also wore a deserted look. Long distance buses originate from Itanagar were off the road today, While those coming from other place to Itanagar were remain parked outside the check post at Hollongi and Banderdewa. Railway passengers were also seen stranded at Naharlagun Railway station.

Meanwhile Talking to media, ANYA President Byabang Joram said that we have launched the democratic movement to press the state govt for fulfilment of our eight point demand.

We have been demanding the district wise quota in APSSB and suspension of all the then top officials of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) including then Chairman AC Verma, Secretary SK Jain and other and to initiate free and fair investigation.

Claiming the 12 hours bandh successful, Joram thanks all stakeholders including businessman, government servants, students, security personnel, administration and general public for cooperating and supporting the bandh.

Joram further claimed to continue with democratic movement if the state government failed to meet up the genuine demands placed by ANYA to the state government.

