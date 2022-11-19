Arunachal: Gaon Burahs Pledge to implement Each One, Teach Ten in Dibang Valley

ANINI- The Gaon Burah & Burihs of the Dibang Valley pledged to take on the challenge of spreading Legal Literacy under the Each One Teach Ten Campaign.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Service Authority in collaboration with the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice today, held a Legal Literacy cum Training Programme for the Gaon Burahs & Burihs of Dibang Valley District at DC Conference Hall, Anini under the theme “Synergy between Customary Practices of the Traditional Village Council System & Formal Laws of India”.

The Training programme which is being carried under Union Ministry’s DISHA Scheme – Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice,was attended by close to 40 Gaon Burahs and Burihs, who came from different corners of the region. Also in attendance were stakeholders of relevant Government departments including Shri Yomge, Member Secretary of APSLSA –Judiciary and Shri DJ Bora, ADC Anini – from District Administration.

The participating GBs were apprised on various important topics, relevant to their roles as Head of the Traditional Village Council such as the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945, the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act of 2021 (which now officially recognizes the Traditional Courts as a Formal Civil Court of Law), fundamentals of Court Proceedings, as well as basic criminal and civil laws; all of which were taken by Subject Experts – Yomge Ado, Bido Sora, JMFC Anini and Adv. Batanu Tayu respectively.

The Training programme also featured a dedicated Legal Awareness Session, during which the several topics of public interest related to legal Aid, entitlements and schemes were covered, including a special segment onthe topic of Domestic Violence and Recording of Marriage Act, which was taken by Ms. Mide Bagu CO, Etalin.

The participants were also informed& instructed aboutthe “Each One, Teach Ten” (E1T10) initiative by Project coordinator Gonum Pul. The E1T10initiative is an offshoot of the incumbent Gaon Burah project under which every GB trained and sensitized by the APSLSA willim part awareness to 10 ordinary members of the community on the concept of Free Legal Aid and associated schemes that the public have at their disposal, and in doing so promote Legal Awareness & empowerment to even the most remote part of the State.