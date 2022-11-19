ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh

November 19, 2022
LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh- In a key step to boost connectivity in the North-East, Prime Minister will inaugurate first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh – ‘Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar’.

11:00 AM

Addressing the public at the event PM Modi said, “we have brought such a work culture that we lay the foundation of a project and also inaugurate it.” “We do not postpone works,” he added.

10:57 AM

Working on vibrant border village scheme under which local youth will be train under NCC: PM Modi

10:55 AM

We knew how much importance bamboo has for Arunachal, so we brought a change in the law regarding bamboo cutting. Now people can grow bamboos like other produces: PM Modi

10:50 AM

The airport will provide cargo facility which will help the Arunachal farmers to market their produce outside the state: PM Modi

10:45 AM

Infra development will boost tourism. Local homestays and products will be benefitted from it: PM Modi

10:40 AM

The era of ‘atkana, latkana, bhatkana’ is gone: Says PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

10:30 AM

PM Modi dedicates 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to nation

10:25 AM

PM Modi inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport at Hollongi near Itanagar

10:22 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Udan brochure at the inauguration event of Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

10:05 AM

PM Modi arrived in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar to inaugurate the state’s first greenfield airport – Donyi Polo Airport. 

Nothing could have been a better New Year gift thanthe inauguration of #DonyiPolo greenfirld airport ….. says Chief Minister Pema Khandu

09:15 AM

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun (‘Donyi’) and the Moon (‘Polo’).

The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs. 640 crore. With a 2300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations.

The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources. The development of a new Airport in Itanagar will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also act as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to the economic development of the region.

During the Programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the Nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration.

This project will contribute in a major way towards fulfilment of the country’s commitment to increase adoption of green energy.

