LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh
LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh- In a key step to boost connectivity in the North-East, Prime Minister will inaugurate first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh – ‘Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar’.
11:00 AM
10:57 AM
10:55 AM
10:50 AM
10:45 AM
10:40 AM
10:30 AM
10:25 AM
10:22 AM
10:05 AM
Stay tuned to Arunachal24.in for Latest and Live updates on Donyi Polo Airport Inauguration by PM Modi
Nothing could have been a better New Year gift thanthe inauguration of #DonyiPolo greenfirld airport ….. says Chief Minister Pema Khandu
Nothing could have been a better New Year gift than the inauguration of #DonyiPolo greenfield airport by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji.
Capable of handling 300 passengers during peak hours, the airport is equipped with ultra modern facilities to ensure all weather operations. pic.twitter.com/hOqJDFeqeu
— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 18, 2022
09:15 AM
The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs. 640 crore. With a 2300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations.
The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources. The development of a new Airport in Itanagar will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also act as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to the economic development of the region.
During the Programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the Nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration.
This project will contribute in a major way towards fulfilment of the country’s commitment to increase adoption of green energy.