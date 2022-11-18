Arunachal: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport on Saturday

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh is all set to script its aviation history on Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi.

The Donyi Polo airport, located at Hollongi is expected to boost connectivity, trade, and tourism when it becomes operational. PM Modi will inaugurate the greenfield airport at 9:30 am on Saturday. He will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydropower station in the West Kameng district to the nation at the inauguration function.

The PMO said the airport is suitable for day operations in every weather. The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence to the sun (Donyi) and moon (Polo).

The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources, it said.

This project will contribute in a major way towards fulfilment of the country’s commitment to increase adoption of green energy, the PMO said.

The Donyi Polo airport was developed by the Airports Authority of India at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore. The airport will have eight check-in counters and can accommodate around 200 passengers during peak hours. Spread over 4,100 sq m area, Donyi Polo airport will be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers.

According to officials, the airport will have a 2,300-meter-long runway suitable for landing and take-off of Boeing 747. The naming of the airport reflects the reverence of the indigenous people of Arunachal for the sun (Donyi) and the moon (Polo). State governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra himself visited Donyi Polo Airport on Friday and reviewed the preparations for the prime ministerial visit.

The Kameng hydro project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore in an area spread over more than 80 km in West Kameng district. It is expected to make Arunachal Pradesh power surplus and benefit the national grid in terms of stability and integration.

