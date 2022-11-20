ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Goats distributed to farmer at Ziro under NLM

November 20, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Goats distributed to farmer at Ziro under NLM

ZIRO- 198 goats were distributed to 33 farmers of Ziro-I circle by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime in presence of District veterinary officer Dr. Hano Tama and other officials here today.

Distributed under National Livestock Mission, each of the 33 farmers were handed over five female and one male goat respectively for breeding purpose.

On the occasion, the DC advised the farmers to make fruitful use of the incentive offered to them by Govt. and urged them to become successful goat rearing farmers in the District which had huge potential in meat industry.

Related Articles
Tags
November 20, 2022
0 Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Birth anniversary of Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda celebrated at Lekang

Arunachal: Birth anniversary of Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda celebrated at Lekang

November 15, 2022

Arunachal: Birthday of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda celebrated at Raj Bhavan

November 15, 2022
Hope Arunachal concludes weeklong programme on Galo Community

Hope Arunachal concludes weeklong programme on Galo Community

November 15, 2022
Arunachal: Member Secretary APSLSA visits Sub-Jail at Pasighat

Arunachal: Member Secretary APSLSA visits Sub-Jail at Pasighat

November 15, 2022
Arunachal: PCCF (P & D) visits  D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: PCCF (P & D) visits  D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

November 14, 2022
Arunachal: APLS Members present 19 new literary pieces – poems, articles, book review and stories

Arunachal: APLS Members present 19 new literary pieces – poems, articles, book review and stories

November 13, 2022
Arunachal: Third re-union confluence of VKV Balijan held at Ziro

Arunachal: Third re-union confluence of VKV Balijan held at Ziro

November 13, 2022
Arunachal: 8th Mission Clean Kley River held at Ziro

Arunachal: 8th Mission Clean Kley River held at Ziro

November 13, 2022
Arunachal: 22nd Ziro Bird Walk held

Arunachal: 22nd Ziro Bird Walk held

November 12, 2022
Chowna Mein exhorted the Tai-Khamti Singpho Council (TKSC), the apex organization of Tai-Khamti Singpho Communities to work for the upliftment of the society.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein exhorted TKSC to work for the upliftment of the society

November 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button