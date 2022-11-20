Arunachal: Goats distributed to farmer at Ziro under NLM

ZIRO- 198 goats were distributed to 33 farmers of Ziro-I circle by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime in presence of District veterinary officer Dr. Hano Tama and other officials here today.

Distributed under National Livestock Mission, each of the 33 farmers were handed over five female and one male goat respectively for breeding purpose.

On the occasion, the DC advised the farmers to make fruitful use of the incentive offered to them by Govt. and urged them to become successful goat rearing farmers in the District which had huge potential in meat industry.