National

Goods train crashes into Odisha’s Korai station; three killed, several injured

It is feared that many more people may have been trapped under the mangled wagons and debris.

November 21, 2022
BHADRAK-  In a tragic mishap, at least three people were killed and several others injured after a goods train crashed into the waiting hall at Korei station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway section under Khordha Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Jajpur district on Monday morning.

It is feared that many more people may have been trapped under the mangled wagons and debris. The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained. While the ECoR has confirmed two deaths, the casualties may increase. The ill-fated train was moving from Dongoaposi towards Chhatrapur. Its eight wagons got derailed.

While two of the deceased have been identified as Parbati Bindhani and her daughter Kandhei Bindhani of Korei area, the third one, who is also a woman, is yet to be identified.

As the news broke, police, RPF and fire personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured have been admitted at Jajpur community health centre (CHC). Several 108 ambulances have been pressed into service.

The ECoR said the station building has also suffered damaged due to the mishap. It added that the Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Team have been asked to reach the site immediately.

According to sources, passengers were waiting at the platform and in the waiting hall to catch trains to their destinations. Before they could understand anything, the goods train suddenly dashed into the waiting hall. It was about 6.44am. After tearing into the hall, three to four wagons came to a halt after hitting against the foot over bridge.

Informing about the accident, senior PRO, ECoR, Nirakar Das said it is too early to say anything about the reason of the accident. “A goods train has to lower its speed while crossing a station. In this case, the train might have been moving at a great speed. Our inquiry team will find out whether the train was moving at a great speed. There were 54 bogies in total and eight bogies jumped onto the platform,” informed Das..

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the train mishap. The Minister also announced Rs 1 lakh for the severely injured and Rs 25,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the train mishap at Korei station. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

November 21, 2022
