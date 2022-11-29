Arunachal CM asks villagers ‘You give us land, we will give you development’

KOLORIANG- “Government cannot create infrastructure on air. You give us land, we will give you development,” Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured to villagers.

On the second day and last leg of this visit to Kurung Kumey district, Chief minister Pema Khandu today emphasized that ‘reverse migration’ of the people, who have left their villages for urban areas, is need of the hour.

Speaking at a public function here this morning, Khandu encouraged people to return to their villages and develop and their own land.

“Due to lack of roads, livelihood and basic amenities many people of border districts like Kurung Kumey have migrated to places like Itanagar, the state capital. However, today the state government with the support of the central government is ushering a new era of infrastructural development including connectivity while offering livelihood options and basic amenities through several people centric programs and schemes,” he said.

Referring to several requests received from local community leaders that sought for construction of accommodation for government employees posted in the district, Khandu assured that the government is more than willing to provide the facility.

“We will construct government quarters and we will also ensure that government employees stay in their posting places to serve. But serve whom if the locals are not there?” he asked.

Citing development in terms connectivity including roads, bridges and digital, Khandu said Kurung Kumey has all the potential to develop into one of the most prosperous districts of the state.

Calling upon the people to change their mindset, Khandu regretted that after so many years of statehood, Koloriang is still rated as the most under developed district headquarter of the state.

He said the state government is ready to create all requisite infrastructure befitting a district headquarter provided the locals offered land without any controversy.

He asserted that his government believes in inclusive governance. Affirming that the era of disconnect between the people and government is history, he assured the state government will work on projects that the people want, not what the government wants.

On the portion of the Trans Arunachal Highway that connects Koloriang with rest of the state (Joram-Koloriang Highway) that comes under Package Eight, the chief minister informed that its tender process is over and soon work will start on it. He informed that he has instructed NHIDCL authorities to expedite the construction process and ensure timely completion.

On popular demands, the chief minister assured funds for construction of a sports stadium, a multipurpose auditorium and a helipad.

“Please provide sufficient land for a stadium and I will ensure that it comes up in quick time. As suggested, we will construct the auditorium at the present helipad cite, which is within the township area an construct a new helipad on the outskirts,” Khandu announced.

He declared that the state government is committed to make Koloriang a shining example of development and sought cooperation of its people.

Earlier in the day, Khandu visited the Koloriang Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya where he interacted with the students and teachers besides joining in a plantation drive.

The chief minister also had interactions with the Employee Forum of 21-Koloriang Assembly Constituency on development issues and members of Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM). He expressed satisfaction that several SHGs have been formed in Koloriang involving women.

The chief minister was accompanied by Kurung Kumey legislators, Home Minister Bamang Felix and Advisor to PHED Lokam Tassar among others.