Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri flags off Mobile veterinary ambulance

November 29, 2022
ZIRO- A mobile veterinary ambulance, first of its kind for the district was flagged off by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime in presence of District Veterinary Officer Dr. Hano Tama, officers and staffs of the department here today.

The state-of-the-art ambulance has been procured under CSS, National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) scheme.

Flagging off the ambulance, Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime urged the veterinary department to make good use of the vehicle and give special attention for its upkeep and maintenance. ‘Our district is fortunate to receive a fully equipped and state-of-the-art mobile ambulance for animals for the first time and the onus of utilizing it to its full potential and upkeeping the Govt. asset lies on us, he said, while extending gratefulness to the local MLA and Minister AHV Er. Tage Taki also.

While informing that a total of 30 mobile veterinary ambulances had been sanctioned to the state under NADCP by New Delhi, District Veterinary Officer Dr. Hano Tama informed that the ambulance would be utilized to ferry medicines, vaccines and carry out treatments of animals in far off and remote areas of the district. Minor operations of animals can also be performed inside the ambulance, he also informed.

