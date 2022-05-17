Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

ITANAGAR– The All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) deeply mourned the death of the people who died as a result of landslides which occurred at various locations in Itanagar Capital Complex.

Tai yai and Bahadur Sonar casual Labour’s of PWD Division IV, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, lost their lives during a landslide at Dokum Colony.

The Executive Members of AAPLU in a condolences message has deeply mourned the sad demise of 2 (Two) precious live due to Natural calamity.

Mr Nyato Dokum, MLA 23rd Taliha assembly constituency , who is also the Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building & other Construction Workers’ welfare Board ( APB&OCWWB) along with AAPLU Executive Members also visited at victim residence at Dokum colony Itanagar on Tuesday morning.

MLA assured to provide necessary ex-gratia to the next of the deceased as per the norms of the APB&OCWWB. He had also provided some financial help from his own pocket to the victim’ s family.

The AAPLU pray the almighty God for rest of the department soul in peace at heaven and gives immense courage to the family members of the victim to bear this irreparable lost of their near and dear one.