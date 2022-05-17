Itanagar

Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

The Executive Members of AAPLU in a condolences message has deeply mourned the sad demise of 2 (Two) precious live due to Natural calamity.

May 17, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

ITANAGAR–  The All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) deeply mourned the death of the people who died as a result of landslides which occurred at various locations in Itanagar Capital Complex.

Tai yai and Bahadur Sonar casual Labour’s of PWD Division IV,  Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, lost their lives during a landslide at Dokum Colony.

Also Read- 5 killed, several injured in multiple landslides in Itanagar

The Executive Members of AAPLU in a condolences message has deeply mourned the sad demise of 2 (Two) precious live due to Natural calamity.

Related Articles

Mr Nyato Dokum, MLA 23rd Taliha assembly constituency , who is also the Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building & other Construction Workers’ welfare Board ( APB&OCWWB) along with AAPLU Executive Members also visited at victim residence at Dokum colony Itanagar on Tuesday morning.

Also Read-  CM expressed grief over loss of lives due to landslides

MLA assured to provide necessary ex-gratia to the next of the deceased as per the norms of the APB&OCWWB. He had also provided some financial help from his own pocket to the victim’ s family.

The AAPLU pray the almighty God for rest of the department soul in peace at heaven and gives immense courage to the family members of the victim to bear this irreparable lost of their near and dear one.

Tags
May 17, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: Court directs IMC to impose fine against those who throw garbage on roads

Itanagar: Court directs IMC to impose fine against those who throw garbage on roads

May 6, 2022
Arunachal: Governor emphasizes on regular exam calendar for APPSC

Arunachal: Governor emphasizes on regular exam calendar for APPSC

May 6, 2022
Arunachal: Out-of-turn or Adhoc basis promotions would be cancelled- Khandu

Arunachal: Out-of-turn or Adhoc basis promotions would be cancelled- Khandu

May 5, 2022
Potholes filled with water, mud in Naharlagun-Nirjuli NH-415 make for road commuters' nightmare

Potholes filled with water, mud in Naharlagun-Nirjuli NH-415 make for road commuters’ nightmare

May 5, 2022
DNGC NSS Unit represent Arunachal Pradesh

DNGC NSS Unit represent Arunachal Pradesh

May 4, 2022
Itanagar: North East Festival 2022, commemorating AKAM, concludes

Itanagar: North East Festival 2022, commemorating AKAM, concludes

May 4, 2022
Arunachal: Governor visits Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College

Arunachal: Governor visits Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College

May 2, 2022
ADIEU to Arunachal Pradesh Government- Denhang Bosai

ADIEU to Arunachal Pradesh Government- Denhang Bosai

April 30, 2022

MoS Home Affairs reiterated the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh for the country

April 29, 2022
Itanagar: Workshop on Autism, ADHD, SLD & Down Syndrome held

Itanagar: Workshop on Autism, ADHD, SLD & Down Syndrome held

April 29, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button