Arunachal: DIET Yachuli students on Ziro Darshan tour

ZIRO- Following the gaon buras of Ziro-II circle last fortnight, the final semester students of District Institute of Educational Training (DIET) Yachuli availed the Ziro Darshan tour programme initiated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner here yesterday.

In course of the Ziro Darshan, the students visited the important Water Conservation sites of Siikhey and Seeh Amrit Sarovar lakes, Kasa Resort and made a tour of the Apatani villages to witness the rich cultural heritage. The students also visited Subansiri Sadan, the official residence of DC Ziro where they had an interactive meeting with the DC.

Later, the students also visited the District Secretariat where circle officer Amina Nabam interacted with them and helped them to know the different facets of the District Secretariat.

While extending gratitude to District Administration for giving due concern for enhancement of education in the district and facilitating such a meaningful Ziro Darshan tour programme, Principal DIET Yachuli Dr. Mudang Rita said such outdoor exposure educational progamme has allowed young students and teachers to learn more and widen their scope of knowledge and Ziro Darshan initiated by DC Ziro Bamin Nime is indeed a remarkable and much appreciated, she added.