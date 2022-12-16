Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 held at Hanoko in Hong village

ZIRO- The second Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 (SAD 2.0) in Lower Subansiri district was organized at Hanoko in Hong village today. It was inaugurated by Bamin Nime, Deputy Commissioner, Ziro in the presence of Zilla Parishad Members of the area, Punyo Kathe, Tapi Habung and Takhe Taling and the Heads of the Departments of the district. The first SAD 2.0 was organized at Linia village in Param Putu circle earlier last month.

The 29 major departments including banks provided 40 types of services in the program. A total of 1282 beneficiaries from Hong and surrounding villages availed various services.

It is the responsibilities of all stakeholders, especially the elected Panchayat leaders and government officials to create awareness about various schemes of the government, said the Deputy Commissioner. He urged the gatherings to take advantage of programs like that of SAD 2.0 where the government officials come to the doorsteps of the people with the available services.

The Deputy Commissioner also conducted a meeting with the teaching staff of the Government Secondary School, Hong and the Zilla Parishad Members in the sidelines of the program. He exhorted the teaching staff to discharge their duties with a sense of responsibility towards the society.

The employees of the Hong assured that the school will be adopted by them. The Deputy Commissioner also visited the Health and Wellness Center, Hong and suggested various steps to improve the service delivery and the compound of the health facility.

The Seva Aapke Dwar is an initiative of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to deliver information and services to the citizens and improve ease of living for a self reliant Arunachal Pradesh. Services are made available for every eligible beneficiary at their doorsteps so that saturation is ensured by 2023.