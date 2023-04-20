Itanagar: Seminar on ‘Working of Mahila Thana- Working efficiency and effectiveness’

ITANAGAR- One Day State Level Seminar on “Working of Mahila Thana- Working efficiency and effectiveness” organized by Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women and sponsored by National Commission for Women New Delhi was held at Banquet Hall, Itanagar today.

Attending the occasion as the Chief Guest Tame Phassang, Mayor IMC Itanagar stressed on taking up the women movement with positive frame of mind for the overall development of the society. He disclosed that seven women police station are made functional with Seppa Police Station being the first one to be established with ISO certification and efforts are on to establish such stations in 26 districts of the state by the govt.

In a democratic setup many laws and acts are there and these laws have to be made effective through awareness among the ignorant sections of women to address the issues concerning women. Discipline, Duty and work culture has to be inculcated in the family where women play the key role to nurture such virtues of life. He also urged the women folk and youths of the state to curve drug menace i.e. ruining our youth and eating into the vitals of our society.

In her keynote address Ms. Kenjum Pakam, Chairperson APSCW said that Mahila Thana assumes importance today to contain the growing violence against women everywhere. Men in uniforms, be it army, police, doctor or nurse should be held in high esteem for their humanitarian services day and night. She also appreciated the Resource Persons on various subjects who attended the function. The Vice Chairman APSCW Ms. Nabam Yahi Tad also highlighted the importance of role of women and importance police thana in every district.

Ms. Komna Moidam, Member APSCW and Ms. Sangeeta Yirang, Member Secretary, APSCW expressed their gratitude to all stake holders to make the event a successful one. In the Technical Session Inspector Shri Yomken Riram dwelt on Function, Rules and Duties of Police in General, Inspector Smti Nich Rupa on Guidelines and Management of Women Police Station-Duties and responsibilities of Officer-in-Charge, Inspector Smti Maloti Tayeng on How to file FIR, Adv. Raknu Konya Panel Lawyer APSLSA on Para Legal Volunteers Scheme and Working of Para Legal Volunteers in Police Station and Adv. Nani Modi, Retainer Lawyer APSLSA on Arrest of women, Law, Legal Procedure and Rights, the session also had Open House Discussion on various issues.