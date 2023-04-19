Arunachal: DPGC Celebrates World Heritage Day

LIKABALI – The Department of History, Donyi-Polo Govt College ( DGPC ), Kamki celebrated the World Heritage Day-2023 by conducting a Heritage walk at Malinithan in Likabali, Lower Siang District.

The Heritage walk included a guided tour starting from Malinithan Archaeological Museum and to exploring the ruins of Malinithan Archaeological site and concluded at the sacred Akashi Ganga.

The walk was conducted to sensitize students on this year’s theme, “Heritage Changes” which was intended to address issues related to Heritage in the context of climate change.

A total of 22 students of B.A. VI semester History Major participated in the guided heritage walk, which was led by faculty members of the Department, Ms. Geyir Angu, Mr. Duli Ete and Ms. Jumbi Kato Lobom.

A special talk on Heritage and Climate Change in the context of Arunachal Pradesh was delivered by Mr. Duli Ete, Assistant Professor (History).

The Heritage walk was conducted successfully with the support from Circle Officer, Likabali and Research Officer, Lower Siang District.