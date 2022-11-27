Arunachal: DISHA held at Namsai

NAMSAI- A District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting for 11 eastern zone districts of Arunachal Pradesh was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of MP, Lok Sabha (E), Tapir Gao at the Conference Hall, District Secretariat, Namsai. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister RwD, Honchun Ngandam, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte.

Major issues of CSS schemes like MGNREGA, PMGSY, PMAY, DRDA, Medical, Education, Agriculture, PWD (R&B), I&FC, F&CS, Power, Urban Development, S&WC, Social Welfare, etc. were discussed during the meeting. Lack of skilled manpower in health and work department, issues related to unconventional demography in districts like Namsai and Changlang, departmental lapses etc. were discussed at length and reasonings from low performing districts were sought.

While taking stock of all the CSS schemes undertaken in the districts, MP(East) enquired about the status of each scheme. He directed the departments to saturate all the schemes and programs with 100% coverage till the next scheduled meeting. He said that the performance of RD Department is quite poor in Arunachal Pradesh and stressed that all datas pertaining to rural development should be uploaded in the Ministry’s portal.

He further said, present Government aims to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to grass root level and urged district officials to monitor the progress and status work inorder to saturate all pending schemes. He also suggested for setting up of a state of the art training institute in the state and asked Director, RD to submit DPR on the subject.

DCM, Chowna Mein in his address said, “the world is moving at a fast pace and we should aim to keep up with it, age old practice of complacency at work will not be tolerated”. The issue of low ratio of persons undergoing skill development training and those actually being absorbed to various jobs was raised.

“To address unemployment in the state, an alternate source of livelihood and providing high end skill development training and follow-up thereafter is the need of the hour”, he said. Addressing to the issues of infrastructure development he said, “we need to mend our ways and increase monitoring for early saturation of works under various projects”. No one should be missed out from availing the benefits of health and social sector schemes, he added.

Minister, RwD Honchun Ngandam apprised that DCs have been authorised to monitor works being implemented in the districts, hence effective monitoring is to be carried out to ensure inclusive development and completion of the Central Government’s programmes/schemes in a time bound manner. “Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are the three organs of the Government, one incomplete without the other, hence we should work in synergy to bring about inclusive change”, he added.

Asserting the importance of holding DISHA meetings, Dy. Speaker Tesam Pongte said, developmental talks should not be limited to meetings alone but acted in letter and spirit. He urged all to work dedicatedly in cohesion.

Seeking cooperation from the chair, concerned MLAs highlighted the issues in implementing various schemes in their respective districts with suggestions for possible solutions.

Dir RD, and DPO Namsai delivered a detailed presentation on the status and progress recorded under all the CSS schemes.

DCs of participating districts addressed to queries being raised by the chair and highlighted their latest activities, physical and financial achievements, coverage and performance of various CSS in their respective districts.

MLAs, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Smti. Jummum Ete Deori, Shri Gabriel D Wangsu, Kariko Kri, ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, Director RD Kego Jilen DCs and PDs of 11 participating districts were also present in the meeting.