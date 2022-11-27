Arunachal: Team AASSAC makes maiden visit to Sainik School Niglok

RUKSIN- Like Sainik Schools of Imphal, Goalpara and Bhubaneshwar which produced many illustrious Armed Forces officers and good citizens from Arunachal Pradesh during the last three decades, may our own Sainik School Niglok also rise to the occasion and churn out many Armed forces officers and fine citizens, said the Alumni Association of Sainik Schools, Arunachal Chapter (AASSAC) president Pura Tupe here today.

Team AASSAC led by president and hydro-power chief engineer Pura Tupe made a maiden visit to the Arunachal Sainik School to see the school, meet the faculty members and to inspire the young cadets studying at the school from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh and India.

The six member AASSAC team comprising PWD SE Rimmar Tasso, Retd. Wing Commander Gyati Kago, EE Highways Hage Tachang, THRIHMS professor Dr. Nani Tago and Mito Rumi had a fruitful meeting with school principal commander Praveen Kumar and his enthusiastic teaching and support staffs. On the occasion, cadets also presented excellent colorful cultural activities keeping unity in diversity as the central theme.

During the interactive session, team AASSAC gave motivational talks to the young cadets and encouraged them to work hard with dedication and become successful Armed Forces officers and responsible citizen of the country.

Later, the team had lunch with the cadets at their mess prior to their departure back to Itanagar.