Arunachal: Apatani octogenarian Lod Doilyang passes away

ZIRO: Prominent Apatani octogenarian Lod Doilyang passed away peacefully in his sleep during the wee hours at his native village Kalung here today.

Born in 1932, Lod Doilyang was appointed as an Auxiliary Labour Corp (ALC) in 1951 by then political officer R.G Mangize and posted at Kimin, the then Hq. of Subansiri during NEFA time. He was attached to late P.K Phukan, the then base superintendent at Kimin. Upon transfer of Phukan to Daporijo, Doilyang also went with him and served for a few years at Daporijo. On further transfer of late P.K Phukan to Pasighat, Doilyang was transferred to Ziro and promoted to a peon in 1953. As a peon, Doilyang served under several political officers including Major S.S Jaspal, P.N Kaulitz and B.S Duggal.

Doilyang was then promoted to the post of Political Interpreter (PI) in 1962 and worked under several political officers including Dharmeswar Baruah, Tarun Chandra Hazarika and many others. He was then promoted as a Political Assistant (Gazetted Post) in 1988 and served under several Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioners including late J.M Sheyem, Arun Kumar Mathur, Lalit Sharma, G.S Chima, Dr.M.M Kutty and many others. He superannuated in 1991 and had been serving as a renowned Apatani shaman till date.

During the small pox epidemic at Apatani Plateau in 1969, Doilyang had been awarded silver medal by Lt. Governor of NEFA at Shillong for his exemplary social service in fighting the epidemic.

Late Lod Doilyang is survived by eight sons, two daughters, 19 grand sons and nine granddaughters.

In his condolence message to Lod Soli, wife of late Lod Doilyang, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime described late Lod Doilyang as a dedicated Govt. servant who had inspired many other Apatanis to join Govt. service in course of his long and illustrious career in Govt. service.

On behalf of Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ), president Hibu Lilly and general secretary Leegang Anya also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members and said that they had lost a fatherly figure in the demise of Lod Doilyang.