Arunachal: DC Tawang visits interior villages Mago and Thingbu

MAGO/THINGBU– Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo accompanied by SP Tawang Bomge Kamduk and other Head of offices like PD (DRDA) DDSE, DVO, Station Superintendent (APSTS) Executive Engineers PHED and DHPD, Inspector of Food and civil supply and Junior Engineer electrical department was on annual official tour of interior villages Mago and Thingbu.

The touring team reached Mago village crossing Gongkarla situated at an altitude of 15700 ft on the evening of 24th November 2022. DC and the accompanying officers interacted with army troops posted at Damteng, Omthang, and Chunag before arriving Mago.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

A meeting was held with the villagers at Govt Primary School Mago on 25th in which the officers were apprised with the problems being faced by villagers which included acquisition of land for national security purpose and its compensation.

DC assured all possible assistance in mitigating the problems faced by villagers and both SP and DC advised villagers to preserve rich culture and tradition of Brokpas and keep cordial relation with security personnel posted in the vicinity of Villages.

Later DC accompanied by SP, EE DHPD and other officers of hydro power development deptt inspected the ongoing construction work of 100 KW micro hydel at Mago. After visiting the construction site DC appreciated the progress of work which started in July this year, he further advised the department to stop cement works further till the end of winter, as other major construction departments like BRO, Army Engineers PWD and ITBP do, since cement works get freezed and this may hamper the quality of work done.

Also Watch Video : Tawang’s History

DC advised the army authorities present in the meeting to initiate the land compensation process as the source of livelihood is badly affected due to construction of roads and other infrastructures on grazing land of Brokpas.

DC and other officers reached Thingbu village this afternoon and interacted with villagers and also monitored various developmental projects in the area. While coming back from Mago to Thingbu this morning DC and accompanying officers met Commander East Tawang brigade and other Commanding officers of Indian army of the sector.