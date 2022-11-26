Arunachal: 73rd Constitution Day observed across state

ITANAGAR- The 73rd Constitution Day was today observed all over Arunachal Pradesh.The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Constitution Day celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th November 2022. The Governor led the en-masse reading of the Preamble of The Constitution of India on the occasion.

The Governor recalled the evolution of the Constitution from the food gathering and hunting society to organized society. He said that the constitution evolved with the needs of the time.

The Governor, while highlighting different forms of governance said that democracy is the best form of governance and it can only be run by constitution. He said that we are living in a civilized world and it is necessary that we all comply with our Constitution.

The Governor stressed that Article 51 A Fundamental Duties of PART IV-A must become an important part of our responsible behaviour. He appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to live up to their Fundamental Duties as enshrined in The Constitution of India.

Principal, Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Jote, Dr. Jijo George delivered the Talk on the Preamble of The Constitution of India on the occasion

Government officials and students from different colleges including NCC Cadet from Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, NSS volunteers from Don Bosco College, Jullang and law students from Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Jote participated in the programme.

Constitution Day celebrated at DNGC

NSS cell of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar observed 73rd Constitution Day on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the constitution of India. Preamble read and follow was carried out by Dr. M. Q. Khan, Principal, Dera Natung Government College in presence of NSS Programme officers and NSS volunteers. During the programme, one of the NSS volunteer, briefed on the historical background of drafting the constitution of India. Principal in his address briefed about the fundamental rights and duties and advised the NSS volunteers to follow the principles of the constitution in full spirit.

Legal Services Authorities observe 73rd Constitution Day

Along with the rest of nation, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and District Legal Services Authority of Papum Pare, East Kameng, Siang observe the 73rd Constitution Day on the occasion of “Samvidhan Diwas” to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949, which aims to bring awareness and importance of Indian Constitution and its architect.

To mark the occasion, the Preamble to the Constitution of India was read out by the participants like Panel Lawyers, Para Legal Volunteers and students of Jarbom Gamlin Govt. Law College, Jote at the Conference Hall of State Authority and Advocate Sum V. Darang, Retainer Lawyer of DLSA, Papum Pare highlighted various provisions of rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Gauhati High Court Itanagar observed Constitution Day

Constitution Day was also observed by the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association (GHCIPBBA) in collaboration with the High Court Legal Services Authority (HCLSC), Yupia at NEEPCO Ground, Doimukh by taking pledge and read out of preamble of Constitution of India by more than 70 advocates led by Adv. T.T Tara, President, GHCIPBBA, Adv. Kardak Ete, Advocate General (Acting), GHCIPBBA. C.N Das, Deputy Registrar and T. Son, Former President, Gauhati High Court, IPB, Yupia and D. Panging senior member of Bar also attended followed by National Anthem.