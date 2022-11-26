ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 73rd Constitution Day observed across state

Governor leads Constitution Day celebration

November 26, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: 73rd Constitution Day observed across state

ITANAGAR- The 73rd Constitution Day was today observed all over Arunachal Pradesh.The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Constitution Day celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th November 2022. The Governor led the en-masse reading of the Preamble of The Constitution of India on the occasion.

The Governor recalled the evolution of the Constitution from the food gathering and hunting society to organized society. He said that the constitution evolved with the needs of the time.

The Governor, while highlighting different forms of governance said that democracy is the best form of governance and it can only be run by constitution. He said that we are living in a civilized world and it is necessary that we all comply with our Constitution.

The Governor stressed that Article 51 A Fundamental Duties of PART IV-A must become an important part of our responsible behaviour. He appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to live up to their Fundamental Duties as enshrined in The Constitution of India.

Related Articles

Principal, Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Jote, Dr. Jijo George delivered the Talk on the Preamble of The Constitution of India on the occasion

Government officials and students from different colleges including NCC Cadet from Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, NSS volunteers from Don Bosco College, Jullang and law students from Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Jote participated in the programme.

Constitution Day celebrated at DNGC

 NSS cell of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar observed 73rd Constitution Day on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the constitution of India. Preamble read and follow was carried out by Dr. M. Q. Khan, Principal, Dera Natung Government College in presence of NSS Programme officers and NSS volunteers. During the programme, one of the NSS volunteer, briefed on the historical background of drafting the constitution of India. Principal in his address briefed about the fundamental rights and duties and advised the NSS volunteers to follow the principles of the constitution in full spirit.

Arunachal: 73rd Constitution Day observed across state

Legal Services Authorities  observe 73rd Constitution Day

Along with the rest of nation, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and District Legal Services Authority of Papum Pare, East Kameng, Siang observe the 73rd Constitution Day on the occasion of “Samvidhan Diwas” to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November, 1949, which aims to bring awareness and importance of Indian Constitution and its architect.

To mark the occasion, the Preamble to the Constitution of India was read out by the participants like Panel Lawyers, Para Legal Volunteers and students of Jarbom Gamlin Govt. Law College, Jote at the Conference Hall of State Authority and Advocate Sum V. Darang, Retainer Lawyer of DLSA, Papum Pare highlighted various provisions of rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Gauhati High Court Itanagar observed Constitution Day 

Constitution Day was also observed by the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association (GHCIPBBA) in collaboration with the High Court Legal Services Authority (HCLSC), Yupia at NEEPCO Ground, Doimukh by taking pledge and read out of preamble of Constitution of India by more than 70 advocates led by Adv. T.T Tara, President, GHCIPBBA, Adv. Kardak Ete, Advocate General (Acting), GHCIPBBA.  C.N Das, Deputy Registrar and T. Son, Former President, Gauhati High Court, IPB, Yupia and  D. Panging senior member of Bar also attended  followed by National Anthem.

Tags
November 26, 2022
0 2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor chairs high-level developmental meeting

Arunachal: Governor chairs high-level developmental meeting

November 22, 2022
Arunachal: A rescued Keel box turtle handed over to PCCF Wildlife released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: A rescued Keel box turtle handed over to PCCF Wildlife released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

November 21, 2022
Arunachal: Gadum village youth under Mebo organizes drug awareness programme

Arunachal: Gadum village youth under Mebo organizes drug awareness programme

November 21, 2022
Arunachal: CM, GOC dedicates renovated Tawang War Memorial to the nation

Arunachal: CM, GOC dedicates renovated Tawang War Memorial to the nation

November 21, 2022
KIMIN-     MLA 14 Doimukh Tana Hali Tara inaugurated a slew of development projects and interacted with the public of Kimin, Boda and Upper Jumi Village.

Arunachal: Tana Hali Tara inaugurates development projects

November 21, 2022
Arunachal: Goats distributed to farmer at Ziro under NLM

Arunachal: Goats distributed to farmer at Ziro under NLM

November 20, 2022
Arunachal: Tawang entered Guinness Book of World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

Arunachal: Tawang entered Guinness Book of World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

November 20, 2022
Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeastern region: PM Modi

Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeastern region: PM Modi

November 19, 2022
Arunachal: Gaon Burahs Pledge to implement Each One, Teach Ten in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: Gaon Burahs Pledge to implement Each One, Teach Ten in Dibang Valley

November 19, 2022
LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh

LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh

November 19, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button