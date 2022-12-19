Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at Tisu Village, in Namsai

NAMSAI- As a part of Sushasan Saptah (Good Governance Week) celebration, “Seva Aapke Dwar” camp was organised at Tisu Village, Chongkham Circle under Namsai district.

The event was inaugurated by ZPC, Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun in presence of DC, C.R Khampa, ADC S. Mining, HoDs, GBs , PRI members and the general public.

Also Read- Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 held at Hanoko in Hong village

The Chief Guest lauded the district officials for bridging the gap between the government and the people by organising such outreach camps. She urged the public to avail maximum services provided in the camp and requested the eligible beneficiaries to register themselves to avail benefits of various centre and state sponsored schemes.

DC spoke at length about celebration of Good Governance Week in the district. He said that the objective behind the celebration was to promote citizen-centric governance and improving service delivery to the public. The series of programmes planned during the week were highlighted.

Also Read- Seva Aapke dwar 2.0 held at Darmakang, in Tawang dist

He further apprised that the erstwhile Sarkar Aapke Dwar program was revamped as ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ with an objective of delivering the services actually needed by the public.

During the event tree saplings, LED bulbs, Planting materials and certificates of were distributed. Around 30 beneficiaries registered under PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY, Adhar, MGNREGA etc. pan cards, e-shram cards, Soil health cards, KCC sanction letters, Pehchan Cards, Artisian cards among others were also issued.

More than 27 departments participated to deliver services to the masses of Tisu and nearby villages.