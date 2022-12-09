Arunachal: Seva Aapke dwar 2.0 held at Darmakang, in Tawang dist

TAWANG– The 3rd Seva Aapke dwar 2.0 of Tawang district was held today at Darmakang village under Tawang circle. Mentor secretary Tawang and West Kameng district Ankur Garg inaugurated the camp in presence of Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo, ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu and other head of offices at Village primary school.

Speaking to the public in the camp DC Tawang said we shall try to cover maximum beneficiaries of national flagship and state flagship programmes left out in the Darmakang village and other hamlets and villages nearby. He further asked villagers to avail services provided in the camp and eligible beneficiaries to register themselves to avail benefits of 13 schemes under saturation tracker.

Addressing the gathering in the camp Mentor Secretary Tawang and West Kameng, Ankur Garg informed about the role of Mentor Secretary as bridge between the respective district and govt at state and union level. He asked the public to share their grievances if any with him,so that he could take up the matter at higher level. He congratulated all the villagers and district administration for conducting the camp in organised manner.

After conclusion of 3rd Seva Aapke dwar camp at Darmakang Village the Mentor secretary took a review meeting of existing infrastructure projects being implemented with all the head of offices of Tawang district in the evening at DC conference hall. The review meeting was attended by ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu also.

EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup presented the detailed progress report of Tawang district through PowerPoint presentation, followed by discussion on saturation of 13 flagship programmes and problems if any being faced by the executing agencies.